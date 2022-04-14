KGF Chapter 2 OTT Streaming Platform fixed

The most awaited film KGF Chapter 2, hit the theatres worldwide today. Being released as a Pan Indian film, the film has fantastic advance bookings for day one at the Box Office. Now, everyone is eagerly excited to know the OTT partner of this prestigious film.

As per the official sources, the OTT rights of the film are bagged by the popular video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. Earlier, the KGF Chapter 1 was also acquired by Amazon Prime Video and enjoyed the most views. However, it was said that Zee 5 acquired the rights of KGF 2 first, but Amazon Prime managed to bag the rights.

KGF Part is an action-packed entertainer with some thrilling episodes of star hero Yash. The film has registered the second-highest first-day bookings after Baahubali 2 in Hindi, beating RRR, which was released recently and enjoyed a good run.



