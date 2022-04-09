KGF Chapter 2: The Digital Avatar Of Lead Actor Yash On The Metaverse Is Unveiled

As the release date is nearing the makers of Yash and Prashant Neel's most-awaited movie 'KGF: Chapter 2' are leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions. After unveiling the trailer, now, they shared the digital avatar of the lead actor on the metaverse platform and it is being dubbed on 'KGFVerse'. The three digital avatars of Yash Bombay Rocky, Narachi Rocky and Toofan Rocky are available. So, now the games and other digital programs can be made on the virtual environments using these digital avatars.



Well, within a few days 500 NFTs are sold out and with this makers are happy… Not only KGF: Chapter 2, even the makers of 83 movie and Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam, Ajay Devgn's Rudra and Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund are followed the same funda.

Describing his character in the movie Yash said, "Your enemies bring out or your this thing brings out the best in you. There was one dialogue in Chapter 1, Rocky is like a fire and enemies are like petrol and the more you add fuel more the fire intensifies so that's actually Chapter 2. Because of the strong personalities and strong characters trying to trouble Rocky so he has to be stronger, wilder and he should be mad."

On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt also spoke about Yash in the trailer launch event and said, "This journey of KGF Chapter 2 has been a lesson for me after 45 years. This film was made as a family even the spot boys, the junior artist we are all family. I want to thank Yash for being a superb co-star such a humble man, my younger brother. Most importantly I want to thank my wife who pushed me to do KGF 2".

Coming to the details of the KGF Chapter 2 movie, it is being directed by Prashant Neel and has Yash as the lead actor. Along with Sanjay Dutt, even Rao Ramesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Eswari Rao, TS Naghabharana and Archana will be seen in other important roles. Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda are producing this movie under the Homable Films banner. The movie will also be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Here are the casting details of KGF Chapter 2:

• Yash as Raja Krishnappa Bairya a.k.a. Rocky

• Anmol Vijay as young Rocky

• Sanjay Dutt as Adheera

• Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai

• Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, Prime Minister of India

• Prakash Raj as Vijayendra Ingalagi

• Achyuth Kumar as Guru Pandian

• Malavika Avinash as Deepa Hegde, the Chief Editor of news channel

• Eswari Rao

• Rao Ramesh as Kanneganti Raghavan, C.B.I Officer

• T. S. Nagabharana as Srinivas, news channel owner

• Archana Jois as Rocky's mother

• B.S. Avinash as Andrews

• Ramachandra Raju as Garuda

• Vasishta N. Simha as Kamal

• B. Suresha as Vittal, a slave at Narachi

• Saran Shakthi

• Appaji Ambarisha Darbha

Sanjay Dutt is the main antagonist of this movie while Raveena Tandon will be seen as a politician. This movie will hit the big screens on 14th April, 2022!