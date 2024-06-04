Apple iPhone 16 Pro Series to Feature Thinnest Bezels Ever Seen

As September approaches, the tech world is abuzz with speculation about Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 series. Among the most anticipated features is the claim that the iPhone 16 Pro models will boast the thinnest bezels ever seen on a smartphone, surpassing even the iPhone 15 Pro and leading competitors like Samsung.

Revolutionary Design with Thinner Bezels

Renowned tech leaker Ice Universe has reported that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will feature incredibly slim bezels. This advancement will enhance the visual appeal and provide users with a more immersive screen experience. Additionally, the new Pro models are expected to be larger, with the iPhone 16 Pro increasing from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max expanding from 6.7 inches to a massive 6.9 inches, making it the largest iPhone ever.

Cutting-Edge Display Technology

Apple's achievement of these ultra-thin bezels is attributed to the likely adoption of Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology. BRS technology allows for a more efficient layout of under-display circuitry, enabling the reduction of bezel size. Although Apple has not officially confirmed the use of BRS, two separate leaks from Asia suggest that this technology will be a key feature of the iPhone 16 models.

Previously, Apple used low-injection pressure over-moulding (LIPO) technology to reduce the bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro to 1.5 millimetres, down from the iPhone 14's 2.2 millimetres. This technology contributed significantly to the sleek design and immersive display of the iPhone 15. With the iPhone 16 series, Apple is expected to push these display improvements even further.

Significant Camera Upgrades

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumoured to feature the new Sony IMX903 sensor with a 48-megapixel resolution, offering unprecedented image clarity. The iPhone 16 Pro will also have the Sony IMX803 sensor at 48 megapixels. Both Pro models will see a significant upgrade to their Ultra Wide cameras, enhancing low-light performance and overall image quality through pixel-binning technology.

In terms of zoom capabilities, the iPhone 16 Pro may receive an upgrade to match the Pro Max's telephoto camera, which includes a 12-megapixel sensor with 5x optical zoom. This would align the Pro model's zoom features with those of the Pro Max, unlike previous models where the Pro variant had lesser zoom functionality.

Additional Design and Performance Enhancements

Beyond camera improvements, the iPhone 16 Pro series is rumoured to introduce several design upgrades. These include a no-button interface featuring capacitive touch and haptic feedback and potentially a dedicated video capture button. The Action button, which has been a popular feature, might become standard across the series.

Both the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to sport larger displays with enhanced thin bezels and be powered by the advanced A18 Pro chipset. These upgrades promise to offer users a more seamless and powerful experience, setting a new standard in smartphone technology.

Apple's iPhone 16 Pro series is poised to set new benchmarks in smartphone design and functionality with its thinnest-ever bezels, advanced display technologies, and significant camera and performance enhancements. As the launch date nears, excitement continues to build for what promises to be a groundbreaking addition to the iPhone lineup.