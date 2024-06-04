‘Namo’gathers momentum ahead of June 7th release

The anticipation for the upcoming Telugu film "Namo" is building up as it gears up for its release on June 7th. Produced by A. Prashanth under the banners of Sri Netra Creations and Arms Film Factory, "Namo" features Viswanth Duddampudi and AnuroopKatari as the male leads, with Vismaya essaying the female lead role.



Directed by debutant Aditya Reddy Kunduru, the film promises a blend of entertainment and meaningful storytelling. Recently, a pre-release event for "Namo" was held, graced by esteemed guests including Bhimaneni Srinivasa Rao and Bekkem Venugopal.

During the event, Bhimaneni Srinivasa Rao lauded Aditya's talent and dedication, expressing confidence in the film's ability to entertain audiences. Bekkem Venugopal emphasized the importance of supporting films with fresh concepts, praising the talents of the cast and crew.

Aditya Reddy Kunduru, in his address, thanked his mentors and highlighted the collaborative effort that brought "Namo" to fruition. Viswanth Duddampudi expressed his emotional connection to the project, praising the camaraderie within the team.

Producer Prashanth commended the hard work of the entire team and expressed confidence in the film's entertainment value. Anuroop thanked his parents for their support and urged audiences to make "Namo" a success.

Vismaya Sri shared insights into the challenging shoot and praised the camaraderie among the cast and crew. With high expectations and positive vibes surrounding its release, "Namo" is poised to make a mark in Telugu cinema on June 7th.