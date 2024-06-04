Bhumana Karunakar Reddy resigns as TTD Chairman

Tirumala: Tirupati sitting MLA and TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy resign to the TTD Chairman post.

Reddy sent his resignation letter to TTD EO A. V Dharma Reddy on Tuesday.

In his a three line letter in telugu Karunakar Reddy requested EO to immediately accept to his resignation from the post of TTD Chairman.

Following the Rout YSRCP in the assembly election, karunakar Reddy sent his resignation letter immediately after results were over.

It may be noted that Tirupati Corporation Dy mayor Bhumana Abhinaya Reddy who contested from Tirupati MLA was defeated by JSP Candidate Arani Srinivasulu in big margin.