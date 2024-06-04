Live
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th June 2024
- Shocked Jagan vows to rise like phoenix
- Asaduddin juggernaut rolls on with huge win
- Ye Jo Public Hai Ye Sab Jaanti Hai…
- Celebrations erupt at MIM hqrs as Asad wins
- Babu is Back: Landslide for NDA
- Congress wins both LS seats in violence-hit Manipur
- 'Strong AI policy enabling adoption, skill development & innovation must be area of focus'
- Rajasthan: Congress candidate Ummedram Beniwal wins from Barmer
- Rashtrapati Bhavan closed for general public ahead of swearing-in-ceremony
Just In
Bhumana Karunakar Reddy resigns as TTD Chairman
Highlights
Tirupati sitting MLA and TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy resign to the TTD Chairman post.
Tirumala: Tirupati sitting MLA and TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy resign to the TTD Chairman post.
Reddy sent his resignation letter to TTD EO A. V Dharma Reddy on Tuesday.
In his a three line letter in telugu Karunakar Reddy requested EO to immediately accept to his resignation from the post of TTD Chairman.
Following the Rout YSRCP in the assembly election, karunakar Reddy sent his resignation letter immediately after results were over.
It may be noted that Tirupati Corporation Dy mayor Bhumana Abhinaya Reddy who contested from Tirupati MLA was defeated by JSP Candidate Arani Srinivasulu in big margin.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS