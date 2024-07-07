Live
- Man injured after middle berth of train collapses in Bengal
- Upcoming Assembly election is a battle for survival of Maharashtra's identity and pride, says Uddhav Thackeray
- Committed to cleanliness, efficient drainage systems in Gurugram: Haryana Chief Secy
- Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey join Trinbago Knight Riders for 2024 Women’s CPL
- With just 20 health workers per 10K people, strain on healthcare is immense
- Congress Leaders Thank Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers for Reintegrating Five Village Panchayats into Telangana
- One more big shock to BRS party
- Every adult should be Educated says Additional DC Narshing Rao
- If Congress returns to power, Mewat will get railway line: Bhupinder Hooda
- Abhishek’s whirlwind century, Gaikwad’s 77 not out carry India to massive 234/4
Just In
Kiara Advani looks like a ‘Sexy Queen’ in cream-colored studded gown
Highlights
Kiara Advani is setting pulses racing with her latest look! Turning heads in a gorgeous cream-colored studded gown, Kiara looks every bit the...
Kiara Advani is setting pulses racing with her latest look! Turning heads in a gorgeous cream-colored studded gown, Kiara looks every bit the bombshell. The dress is a dream come true, with intricate detailing and a cut that flatters her curves perfectly. Kiara’s toned physique adds another level of oomph to the look, making it a total showstopper.
Completing the look with a stunning studded necklace and matching earrings, Kiara kept her hair loose and flowing in glamorous waves. Her glossy makeup is flawless, with a hint of smoky eyeshadow adding a touch of drama. The whole ensemble screams “sexy queen,” and we’re absolutely obsessed! This is definitely a dress that any girl would want to wear at least once in her life.
