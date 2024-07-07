Kiara Advani looks like a ‘Sexy Queen’ in cream-colored studded gown

Kiara Advani is setting pulses racing with her latest look! Turning heads in a gorgeous cream-colored studded gown, Kiara looks every bit the bombshell. The dress is a dream come true, with intricate detailing and a cut that flatters her curves perfectly. Kiara’s toned physique adds another level of oomph to the look, making it a total showstopper.

Completing the look with a stunning studded necklace and matching earrings, Kiara kept her hair loose and flowing in glamorous waves. Her glossy makeup is flawless, with a hint of smoky eyeshadow adding a touch of drama. The whole ensemble screams “sexy queen,” and we’re absolutely obsessed! This is definitely a dress that any girl would want to wear at least once in her life.