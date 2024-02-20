Kiara Advani set to join Ranveer Singh in highly anticipated ‘Don 3’

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who was last seen in "Satyaprem Ki Katha," is currently making waves with her involvement in several high-profile projects. The talented actress is currently busy filming "Game Changer," a major Telugu production featuring the acclaimed Ram Charan in the lead role.

Excitement reached new heights as Kiara Advani recently confirmed her pivotal role in the upcoming installment of the iconic Don franchise, aptly titled "Don 3." She is set to share the screen with the charismatic Ranveer Singh, who will be taking on the titular role.





Directed by Farhan Akhtar and backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, "Don 3" promises to be a cinematic spectacle that fans of the franchise have been eagerly awaiting. The musical landscape will be shaped by the talents of Shankar Ehsaan Loy, while the script, co-authored by Pushkar, Gayatri, and Farhan Akhtar, ensures a captivating narrative that stays true to the essence of the Don series.



Set for release in 2025, "Don 3" is poised to captivate audiences worldwide with its stellar cast, seasoned director, and the promise of a thrilling storyline. Kiara Advani's inclusion in the project adds to the anticipation, making this installment of the iconic franchise one of the most awaited releases in the coming years.