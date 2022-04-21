Kiara Ali Advani’s Motion First Look Poster From ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ Is Out

A couple of days ago, the makers surprised the fans of Kartik Aaryan by unveiling the teaser of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' movie… He was introduced as Rooh Baba and is all set to deal with the deadly ghost Manjulika. Now, the makers once again made the audience go spine-chilled by releasing the new motion poster of the lead actress Kiara Ali Advani…



Kiara Ali Advani shared the new motion poster from the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' movie and treated all her fans… Take a look!

In this motion poster, Kiara is introduced as 'Reet' and she looked beautiful in the modish avatar. But her fearful look in the close-up shot made us go aww. In the end, even the black and deadly hands of the demon will be seen on her head. Along with sharing the motion poster, she also wrote, "Meet Reet Don't be fooled, She's not so sweet #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 releasing in cinemas on 20th May, 2022! Starring @kartikaaryan and @tabutiful; produced by #BhushanKumar, @muradkhetani, @anjummurad and #KrishanKumar; directed by @aneesbazmee and written by @farhadsamji & @aakashkaushik25 @chaayaankan @ipritamofficial @filmykothari @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @tseriesfilms @castingchhabra @tseries.official #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @shivchanana @filmykothari @cine1studios @aafilms_india @bhoolbhulaiyaa2movie".

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 movie is helmed by Aneez Bazmee and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the T-Series and Cine 1 Studios banners. This movie has Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Milind Gunaji, Rajesh Sharma in important roles while Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Ali Advani and Tabu are the lead actors. This movie is a sequel to the Bhool Bhulaiya which had Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles. This was a remake to the Telugu movie Chandramukhi.

This movie will hit the big screens on 20th May, 2022!