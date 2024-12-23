Live
Just In
Kichcha Sudeep’s ‘Max’ trailer looks powerful
The much-awaited action thriller Max, starring the versatile Kichcha Sudeep, is gearing up for its grand theatrical release on December 27th in Telugu.
The much-awaited action thriller Max, starring the versatile Kichcha Sudeep, is gearing up for its grand theatrical release on December 27th in Telugu. Produced by the renowned Kollywood producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu under the V Creations banner, in collaboration with Kichcha Creations, the film is directed by Vijay Kartikeya. Alongside Sudeep, the movie features a stellar cast, including Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sunil, and Sarath Lohithaswa, known for his role in Akhanda.
The recently released trailer sets the stage for a gripping action-packed story. It opens with a voiceover suggesting high stakes for the characters involved, with political power and survival hanging in the balance. Sarath Lohithaswa makes a powerful entry as a political leader in crisis, while Sunil plays the menacing antagonist, depicted in brutal action sequences. The trailer showcases his ruthless character, including a chilling moment where he is seen mercilessly chopping a body.
In a scene charged with emotion, a mother mourns her missing daughter, adding a personal dimension to the thriller. The tense atmosphere heightens as biker gangs, dangerous characters, and law enforcement officers converge, building up to a showdown.
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar steps into the role of a fierce police officer, while Kichcha Sudeep's character, known as Max, takes center stage as the hero. His entry promises to be electrifying, with the trailer revealing his action-packed role and heroic one-liners like, “Let’s carry out the Swachh Bharat program tonight,” a metaphor for cleansing the city of its villains.
With a powerful storyline, intense action, and Sudeep’s commanding performance, Max is set to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience, making it a must-watch for action-thriller enthusiasts this December.