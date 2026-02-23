‘Killer’ teaser gets a grand launch

The teaser of the upcoming Telugu film Killer was officially launched at a grand event in Hyderabad, generating strong buzz among film circles and audiences. Starring Jyoti Poorvaj and Poorvaj in the lead roles, the film also features Manish Gilada, Chandrakant Kollu, Vishal Raj, Archana Ananth, and Gautham Chakradhar Koppishetty in key roles. The project is produced by Poorvaj and Padmanabha Reddy A under the banners Think Cinema and AU & I Studios, with the blessings of Dhyanam Nannagaru and presented by Urvish Poorvaj. Directed by Poorvaj, the film is gearing up for a grand theatrical release soon.

Speaking at the event, line producer Sitarama Rao said the entire team worked tirelessly on the project and expressed confidence that audiences would extend the same love to the film as they did to the teaser. Line producer Dasarath Madhav described Killer as a content-driven film blending emotional brother-sister sentiment with strong storytelling, adding that despite being a small film, it has the potential for big success.

Actors Manish Gilada, Gautham Chakradhar, Vishal Raj and others praised the film’s technical quality and Jyoti Poorvaj’s surprising transformation and action performance. Jyoti Poorvaj revealed that the film marks her shift from routine television roles, calling it a dream opportunity where she plays multiple characters and performs intense action sequences inspired by iconic women-centric roles like those of Vijayashanti.

Director Poorvaj stated that the script was conceived years ago and blends artificial intelligence, emotional drama, revenge, subconscious identity, and brother-sister bonding into a multi-layered sci-fi thriller. He added that the teaser reveals only part of the story, with much more to be unveiled in the upcoming trailer. The teaser launch was supported by director Anil Ravipudi, marking a confident start for the ambitious project.