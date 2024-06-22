King & Raga’s ‘Bawe Main Check’ celebrates the growth achieved

Renowned musicians King and Raga have unveiled their latest collaboration, 'Bawe Main Check', celebrating their personal and artistic growth. The track, produced by UKato, delivers a raw and energetic performance that promises to resonate with fans of the genre.

King, known offstage as Arpan Kumar Chandel, gained prominence as a finalist on MTV's 'MTV Hustle' in 2019. Starting his musical journey by sharing rap videos on social media while still in school, King launched his YouTube channel 'King Rocco' in 2012. His repertoire includes hits like 'OOPS', 'Iiconic', 'Tu Aake Dekhle', and 'Maan Meri Jaan', showcasing his evolving style and lyrical prowess.

'Bawe Main Check' marks a significant milestone for King and Raga, highlighting their evolution as artists while staying true to their musical roots. The track is now available on all major music platforms and can be streamed on King's YouTube page under the Warner Music India label.

Fans and critics alike are praising the duo's chemistry and the track's infectious vibe, underscoring its potential to become a chart-topper. As King expressed, "This song is a celebration of our journey and growth. It's high-energy and authentic to who we are. I can't wait for everyone to vibe with it."

With 'Bawe Main Check', King and Raga continue to solidify their positions in the rap scene, captivating audiences with their distinctive sound and compelling narratives.