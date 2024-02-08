Kiran Abbavaram comes with a crazy title

After facing a mixed box office fate with his 2023 releases, "Meter" and "Rules Ranjann," Telugu film industry's emerging star Kiran Abbavaram is gearing up for a fresh venture with the talented Rukshar Dhillon. The film to have title "Dil Ruba" sparking anticipation among cinephiles.

Despite the challenges faced by his previous projects, Kiran Abbavaram remains undeterred, and all eyes are now on "Dil Ruba" to see how it will resonate with the audience. The shooting for the film is in its final stages, and the filmmakers are eyeing a summer release, aiming to captivate audiences with a tale of love and emotions.

Adding to the excitement, "Dil Ruba" boasts a cast featuring esteemed actors in key roles, promising a cinematic experience that goes beyond the ordinary. As the project progresses, more details about the cast and crew are expected to be unveiled, keeping fans eagerly awaiting further updates on this much-anticipated romantic venture.