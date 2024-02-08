Live
- Ravindra Jadeja's father levels serious allegations against daughter-in-law; cricketer calls them 'baseless'
- Delhi HC directs preparation of fund estimate for hybrid hearing equipment in district courts
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
- Haryana CM expresses gratitude to PM for Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series set to launch in India this month
- LIC sells Rs. 75.20 crore equities in Indiabulls Housing Finance
- Udayagiri Constituency YSRCP Co-ordinator meets Nellore collector
- Want to play T20 WC and finish there: Warner hints at his T20I retirement
- TMC brings Privilege Motion against 6 BJP legislators, including LoP
Just In
Kiran Abbavaram comes with a crazy title
After facing a mixed box office fate with his 2023 releases, "Meter" and "Rules Ranjann," Telugu film industry's emerging star Kiran Abbavaram is...
After facing a mixed box office fate with his 2023 releases, "Meter" and "Rules Ranjann," Telugu film industry's emerging star Kiran Abbavaram is gearing up for a fresh venture with the talented Rukshar Dhillon. The film to have title "Dil Ruba" sparking anticipation among cinephiles.
Despite the challenges faced by his previous projects, Kiran Abbavaram remains undeterred, and all eyes are now on "Dil Ruba" to see how it will resonate with the audience. The shooting for the film is in its final stages, and the filmmakers are eyeing a summer release, aiming to captivate audiences with a tale of love and emotions.
Adding to the excitement, "Dil Ruba" boasts a cast featuring esteemed actors in key roles, promising a cinematic experience that goes beyond the ordinary. As the project progresses, more details about the cast and crew are expected to be unveiled, keeping fans eagerly awaiting further updates on this much-anticipated romantic venture.