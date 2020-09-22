KISS THE GROUND premiers on Netflix on September 22

Acclaimed documentarians Joshua Tickell and Rebecca Harrell worked for almost ten years to create a landmark documentary 'Kiss the Ground' that features world's leading scientists, experts, and activists, artfully illustrating an accessible and relatively simple solution to humanity's greatest challenge: climate crisis.

"This science in this film offers an unprecedented opportunity for countries like India to sequester carbon dioxide and stabilize greenhouse gasses while bolstering farming productivity," says Josh Tickell.



"Never has the world needed healing as we do now. The Kiss the Ground movie offers a way to heal our bodies, bolster our immune systems and heal our planet. This is a critical time for humanity and a critical movie for the world," says Rebecca Tickell.



India is the birthplace of several regenerative farming practices. However, a switch to chemical intensive farming practices and monocultures, has badly affected soil health and is also the reason for spending thousands of crore on chemical fertiliser subsidies. However, with substantial investments in soil regeneration programmes and switching to regenerative farming practices, this amount can be saved and in the process save the climate too. This will also help the country achieve its NDC (nationally determined contribution) targets and in the process ensure food security.





With narration by Woody Harrelson, the documenary features international scientists, leading experts, and activists like Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Jason Mraz, Ian Somerhalder, Patricia Arquette, and Rosario Dawson. The team travelled five continents collecting footage amounting to 300 hours that has been made into a 87-minute documentary that demonstrates how regenerative agriculture can reverse the climate crisis.



Here's a peek into the film, 'Kiss the Ground':



