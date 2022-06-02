KK did not die of unnatural cause

Kolkata: A preliminary post mortem report has ruled out unnatural death of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, who had collapsed after a concert in Kolkata.

Earlier, the Kolkata police had registered an unnatural death case over the death of the singer. According to police sources, his face and head bore injuries.

However, the preliminary post-mortem report has indicated nothing "unnatural as far as death is concerned".

On Tuesday, the singer collapsed at the Grand Hotel, under the New Market Police Station area, after returning from a show in Kolkata and was rushed to a private hospital in the city, where he was pronounced dead. The final autopsy report will be published in 72 hours.

Condolences have poured in for the singer on Twitter, with people expressing shock and disbelief at his sudden death.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti." KK is survived by his wife and children.