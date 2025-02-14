‘Kollagottinadhiro’ song from ‘HHVM’ to drop soon

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's much-anticipated period action drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set to hit the big screens on March 28, 2024. Despite recent speculation about a possible delay, the makers have officially reconfirmed the release date, assuring fans that the film is on track.

Adding to the excitement, the team unveiled a special Valentine's Day poster featuring Pawan Kalyan and Nidhhi Agerwal, revealing details about the film’s second single. Titled Kollagottinadhiro, the romantic song is scheduled for release on February 24 at 3 PM and will be launched in multiple languages simultaneously.

Currently in the final stages of shooting, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a high-budget period action drama set against the backdrop of the 17th-century Mughal Empire. Bollywood actor Bobby Deol plays the role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, while seasoned actors Anupam Kher, Subbaraju, Sunil, and Nasser will be seen in key roles.

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, with Jyothi Krishna also contributing, the film is produced by A. Dayakar Rao and presented by A.M. Ratnam. The legendary MM Keeravani has composed the music, adding to the film’s grandeur.

With the release date locked and promotions in full swing, expectations are soaring for Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which promises to be a cinematic spectacle blending action, history, and drama. Fans eagerly await the unveiling of Kollagottinadhiro as the countdown to the film’s release begins.







