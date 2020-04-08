Kollywood: Corona Effect On Ajith's Valimai Script?

Kollywood: Except for a few sectors where employees have kept the industry running by working from home, all the others involving production have been halted. One major industry that has been badly hit by this is the film industry.

People working in the film industry have been forced to stay indoors. While actors and Actresses are happily Instagramming and spending quality time with their loved ones, the most badly hit are the daily wage workers. However, the industry people have come together to contribute to easing their burden.

Among those movies halted due to coronavirus lockdown are Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, Chiranjeevi's Acharya, Vijay's Master and Ajith's Valimai.

Valimai is directed by H Vinoth and was supposed to have been shot in Spain. Now with the lockdown, the makers had earlier planned to begin the foreign schedule soon after the lockdown ends on April 15. However, under the circumstances, it looks highly unlikely that the makers will go ahead with the foreign schedule.

With coronavirus affecting not just India but also several counrties across the globe, particularly Spain where the death toll is alarming to say the least, the makers might just change the plan. This simply means that they will make changes to the Valimai script to include some local places.