5 reasons to watch to Vettri Maaran's Viduthalai

National Award-winning filmmaker Vettri Maaran's latest release Viduthalai: Part 1 hits the big screens today, and here are five reasons why you should watch it:

1. A 10-minute single-shot action sequence on a train that involved over 1,000 junior artistes.

2. The immersive score composed by legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja, including a symphony recorded with the Budapest Symphony Orchestra.

3. Soori's encounter with Vijay Sethupathi in a scene that promises to create a lasting impact.

4. The film's portrayal of how people fought for social causes in the '80s and the sacrifices they had to make.

5. The epic climax action sequence shot on a grand scale, on par with commercial films starring top stars in Tamil cinema, setting the perfect lead for the second part of the movie. The film marks the third collaboration between RS Infotainment and Red Giant Movies after successful Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and Ko.