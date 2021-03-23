67th National Film Awards: Kollywood Actor Dhanush Thanks All His Cast And Crew Of Asuran Team

It is all known that Kollywood's ace actor Dhanush has bagged the 'Best Actor' award for the 'Asuran' movie. He shared the award with Bollywood's versatile actor Manoj Bajpayee. On this special occasion, Dhanush showed off this gratitude to all his cast and crew of the Asuran team and dropped a heartfelt note on his Twitter page. The whole social media is filled with congratulatory messages for National Award winners and even Dhanush fans also happy and dropped many congratulatory messages to him.





This post reads, "Hello everybody,

I woke up to this amazing news of being honoured with the prestigious national award for ASURAN. To win one best actor award is a dream , to win Two is nothing short of a blessing. I never imagined would come this far.

There are lot of people to thank, But just gonna state a few. As always I thank my Mother and Father, my Guru my brother first.

I thank Vetrimaaran for giving me ' Sivasami'.

Vetri, never thought when I met you at Balu Mahendra sirs office that you would become a friend, companion and a brother. am so proud of the four films we have worked together and the two films we have produced together. I am very glad you chose to believe in me so much and I chose to believe in you. Now can't wait to hear what you have written for me next. A big hug.

I sincerely thank the NATIONAL AWARD Jury for this award

I thank my producer Thanu Sir for all the Support.

I thank the entire ASURAN team especially my family my dear Pachaiyamma

Manju , my Chidambaram Ken and my Murugan Teejay.

Thank you GV for 'Vaa Asura'. The blood bath song.

My sincere thanks to the entire media, press, television channels, social media influencers for all the support and love and for celebrating me with pride.

Also I would like to thank my film fraternity friends who've taken the time out to wish me.

And finally I thank my fans, the pillars Of my Strength...it's the unconditional love you all give me that keeps me going. Can't thank you all enough. I love you all to the moon and back. Please spread love and nothing else.

Ennam poi Vaazhkai.

Forever grateful

Dhanush".

Speaking about the 'Asuran' movie, this movie is directed by Vetrimaaran and has Dhanush and Manju Warrier as the lead actors. This movie was released on 4th October, 2019 and deals with the plot influenced by the real-life Kilvenmani massacre that occurred in 1968.