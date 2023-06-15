Live
- Delhi coaching centre fire doused, few students injured
- Indonesia Open: Srikanth upsets Lakshya to reach quarters; Sindhu ousted
- Photography Careers: Diverse Pathways for Aspiring Photographers
- Hyderabad: Police nabs Pseudo woman officer
- Google's new AI feature lets users preview clothes on different body types
- Visakhapatnam: MP MVV Family Kidnapped
- 'Adipurush' Tamil bookings are almost inexistant
- Rajamahendravaram: Saturday to be observed as Housing Day
- Chirala: St Ann’s College gets Asia-Pacific excellence award
- Raima Sen joins cast of Vivek Agnihotri's ‘The Vaccine War’
Highlights
"Adipurush" is set to start off on a monstrous note at the box office with sensational advance bookings domestically and also in the USA. The film is sure to have a multi-million opening weekend at the USA box office. However, the Tamil market hasn’t yet contributed to the bookings of this mythological epic.
While the Telugu and Hindi shows are selling like hot cakes, with excellent booking trends across USA, the Tamil version isn’t seeing any growth.
The Tamil bookings are almost inexistant. For a film that’s packing so much hype and anticipation in Telugu and Hindi, it doesn’t quite compute why the Tamil market isn’t booming.
