'Adipurush' Tamil bookings are almost inexistant

"Adipurush" is set to start off on a monstrous note at the box office with sensational advance bookings domestically and also in the USA. The film is sure to have a multi-million opening weekend at the USA box office. However, the Tamil market hasn’t yet contributed to the bookings of this mythological epic.

While the Telugu and Hindi shows are selling like hot cakes, with excellent booking trends across USA, the Tamil version isn’t seeing any growth.

The Tamil bookings are almost inexistant. For a film that’s packing so much hype and anticipation in Telugu and Hindi, it doesn’t quite compute why the Tamil market isn’t booming.