Amala Paul, Vijay Sethupathi to be felicitated in Kerala

After Rajinikanth, if there is a star who has appealed to the Telugu population despite above average looks, it's Vijay Sethupathi. An edgy, powerful performer, this 42-year-old star's recent releases may not have had great successes all the time. Yet, his onscreen presence and histrionic skills are unique and worthy of taking note. In the recent past, he has been seen in movies across the southern film industries where he has rubbed shoulders with stars like Chiranjeevi in Telugu and Jayaram in Malayalam. His forthcoming flick ' Uppena' in Telugu is eagerly expected by his young fan brigade all across the world.

His transgender role in the 2019 release ' Super Deluxe' was very highly appreciated and received favourably by the Tamil audience. Naturally, it had attracted attention among the film critic community too. The Film Critics Award in Kerala has picked this movie as the Best Tamil Film and has listed its director ThyagarajanKumararaja as the Best Director. Sethupathi has walked away with his award as the Best Actor for this film.

Amala Paul, whose recent secret marriage to a Punjabi singer raised a din in the social media was picked up for her bold portrayal in the film 'Aadai' which was dubbed and released in Telugu as' Aame'.