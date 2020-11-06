Angry Thalapathy Vijay Warns Fans After Father Floats Political Party 

Famous Kollywood actor Thalapathy Vijay's father S A Chandrasekhar has established a political party by name "All India Dalapathi Vijay Makkal iyakkam". But Kollywood actor Vijay has categorically asserted that he has nothing to do with the party.

On November 5, S A Chandrasekhar who is also a film director, registered this party name with the election commission. This gave rise to a lot of speculation in Tamil Nadu political circles and media houses. But the actor who clarified on this in the evening has categorically denied any connection with this party and has warned of legal action against anyone who uses his movie, or name, or the name "Vijaya Makkal iyakkam".

"I learn through medias that my father has established a political party. I seek apologies from my fans and public in this regard. I have no role in the matter connected with establishment of this political party directly or indirectly. I have no interference in his political decisions."

Vijay has also urged his fans not to join or serve this party just because it is formed by his father or assume he belongs to this party. Further, the actor has clarified that the party formed by his father has no direct or indirect connections with "Vijay Makkal iyakkam" organisation or its activities.

It may be recalled that Vijay had established the outfit "Vijay Makkal iyakkam" and his father has registered his party after slightly twisting the above name. We may recall that Vijay's father had rubbished rumours that he would join BJP after actress Kushbu switched from Congress to BJP.