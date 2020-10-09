Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 Contestants Elimination: Who Will Kamal Haasan Pick?

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 Elimination: Telugu Bigg Boss has already started a new season and has garnered higher TRPs than previous seasons. The latest season of Bigg Boss Telugu hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna has managed to keep the audience hooked to their TV sets.

Now, all eyes are on Tamil Bigg Boss which is now set to open a new season. Accordingly, a fresh season begun on Sunday. Contestants have not only entered the house but also begun the game to win the crown.

Here's the complete list of Tamil Bigg Boss contestants ...

The first contestant to enter the house was TV anchor Rio Raja. The TV presenter turned actor has to his credit hit shows like Kaanun Kaalangal Kalurian Kadhai, Your Attention Please, Coffee Tea Area, and Saadu Saadu Chennai.

Model turned actress Sanam Shetty was the second contestant to enter the Bigg Boss Tamil house. Sanam famously declared that Bigg Boss will help grow her personality. Katham Katham, Vilasan and Savari are a few movies in which she has worked.



Senior South Indian actress Rekha Harris also known as Sumathi Joseph was the third contestant to enter the house. She said that she will stay in the Bigg Boss house on her own terms.

Bala who has won several accolades as body builder is now all set to entertain the TV viewers in the Bigg Boss house.

Daughter of famous writer RC Sampath, Anitha Sampath, a news anchor is all set to woo the audience in the glass house. She's married to one Mr Prabhakaran.

Famous TV actress Shivani Narayanan is another actress to have entered the Tamil Bigg Boss house. She was seen in TV shows like Saravanan Meenakshi season 3, Pagal Nilavu, Kadaikutty Singam, Rethai Roja.

Jeethan Ramesh is a familiar face in Tollywood and Kollywood movies. This actor is the son of producer RB Choudhary and brother of famous Tamil actor Jiiva.

Other contestants include controversial actress Ramya Pandian and fitness guru Samyukta. A few of her off beat movies have created waves on social media. Samyukta offers fitness tips to new mothers.

Another contestant is actor producer Suresh Chakravarthy who's known to have bankrolled several movies featuring Tamil actor Thala Ajith. And of course last but not the least Aajeedh Khalique, the winner of Super Singer Junior Season 3 who is already a hit among TV viewers.

It now remains to be seen which of these contestants will be evicted from the Tamil Bigg Boss house by host Kamal Haasan.

