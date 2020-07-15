Chiyaan Vikram To Join Maniratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Sets

Kollywood actor Chiyaan Vikram has stayed away from the sets ever since there was lockdown imposed due to coronavirus. He will be next seen in Cobra which is gearing up for release soon. Another movie in which Vikram will be seen would be Maniratnam's ambitious project Ponniyin Selvan which has an esemble cast. The shoot of the movie was halted because of the lockdown. The latest update is that Chiyaan Vikram is all set to join the sets of Maniratnam's Pooniyin Selvan in September.

It is learnt that the makers of the movie have made all arrangements to resume shoot of the movie in two months by which time they hope things will would have come back to normalcy. The ace director is waiting to get back to action soon. If a report is to be a believed, then Chiyaan vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will start shooting for the Maniratnam movie in Pune as soon as the lockdown ends. However, there is no official word on this from the makers yet. While Aish will play Nandini, a vamp, Chiyaan Vikram will be seen in the role of Aditya Karikalan.

The movie which is a period flick also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles. Sobhita will be seen as a princess in the movie. The crew seems to be waiting for a nod from both Maharashtra and Telangana government to start shooting for movie. It is learnt that parts of Ponniyin Selvan will also be shot in Hyderabad.

Ponniyin Selvan is Maniratnam's big budget movie which will release in two parts. While the first part will hit the screens in 2021, the sequel is expected to release much later. Stay tuned for updates.