Chiyaan Vikram Turns Grandfather, Diwali Comes Early For Family

Well known Kollywood actor Chiyaan Vikram has become a grandfather. His daughter Akshitha has given birth to a baby girl recently. This has created a festive atmosphere in Vikram's family.



The family has been receiving greetings and good wishes from all corners. Ajay Gnanamuthu who is directing Vikram's movie "Cobra" has confirmed this news on social media. "Congratulations to you for getting the role of Grandfather. I am sure you will be the coolest grandfather. My best wishes to the whole family, and welcome to the young child," thus tweeted the director.

Though her father is a star actor, Akshitha didn't step into the film field. She got married to Manu Ranjith in the year 2017. Ranjith is the grandson of late Tamil Nadu chief minister Karuna Nidhi, and hence the marriage of Ranjith and Akshitha was performed at the residence of Karuna Nidhi in Gopal Puram.

The photos of the couple getting blessings from the ex-Chief minister had gone viral. Vikram, the most sought after hero in movies, is still a young man in real life. But he has ascended to the level of Grandfather, thanks to his daughter. The actor's son Dhruv Vikram also entered Kollywood recently.

Last year, Dhruv worked in the remake of the Telugu movie "Arjun Reddy" which was titled "Aditya Verma". The Telugu original was a blockbuster and the movie was even remade in Hindi starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The hindi remake of Arjun Reddy was titled Kabir Singh.