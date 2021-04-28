Dhanush's 'Karnan' to land on OTT soon?

Kollywood star Dhanush impressed the audience with his action drama film titled Karnan. Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame helmed this project.

Malayalam actress Rajisha Vijayan marked her Tamil debut with this movie which hit the theatres on 9th April 2021 and received decent response from the audience. As per the latest reports, Dhanush has striked an impressive deal with digital giant Amazon Prime. According to the buzz, he has signed for a 30-day theatrical window with Amazon Prime and has set May 9th as the movie premiere date. Citing the pandemic, none of the movies are having a long theatrical run these days. So, keeping that in mind the makers of 'Karnan' have decided to release the film on the digital platforms very soon.

The official announcement from Amazon Prime is still awaited. Kalaipuli S Thanu under V Creations bankrolled this project which is a Santosh Narayan's musical.