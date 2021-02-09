Drishyam 2 Trailer Garners Record Views, OTT Release Date Locked

Malayalam actor Mohanlal starrer 'Drishyam' was a blockbuster hit and it was remade in other languages too.

Now, a sequel to the movie, 'Drishyam 2", is getting released on OTT platforms. The movie will be relayed through Amazon prime on February 19 directly. Though this decision of the producers have irked the owners of theatres all over Kerala, the makers have decided to go ahead with their plans.

The trailer of the movie was well received by the viewers and it has piqued the curiosity of movie buffs.

In the part one, protoganist George Kutty uses his amazing skills to protect his family from a murder case. It is learnt that this sequel will continue from where it ended in the first part. The murder case will start haunting George Kutty's family again. Meena is again playing the female lead role like in the first part in this sequel and director Jeethu Joseph has directed the movie again.

The trailer was viewed by a record number of people on the very first day of its release. People are eagerly looking forward to see the continuation of the story.

George Kutty, who was doing cable TV business in the first part has become a theatre owner in the sequel. Now, he is desiring to produce a movie. But his family members are apprehensive as they could get caught any time in the murder case. Now, the suspense about whether the hero will succeed in protecting his family or not is kept under wraps in the trailer.