‘Gagana Maargan’ promises a gripping murder mystery

Actor Vijay Antony is set to return with Gagana Maargan, an intense murder mystery-thriller. Produced by Vijay Antony Films Corporation and presented by Meera Vijay Antony, this marks the 12th production from the company. Directed by Leo John Paul, the film delves into detective fiction, with a title that translates to "one who travels through air," hinting at an unconventional narrative.



The intriguing first-look poster reveals Vijay Antony injured with a serious expression, while a second image showcases an underwater sequence, adding to the film's suspense.

Leo John Paul, known for editing notable films like Attakathi, Soodhu Kavvum, and Mayavan, makes his directorial debut with Gagana Maargan. He won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Editor for Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara in 2013, raising expectations for his directorial venture.

The film's cast includes prominent actors like Samuthirakani, Mahanadhi Shankar, Brigida, and Vinodh Sagar. The technical crew boasts Yuva S as the cinematographer, Raja A as the art director, and Vijay Antony handling the music composition.