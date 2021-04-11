Hampi University Honours Sandalwood Music Director V Nagendra Prasad With Doctorate

Famous Sandalwood lyrics writer, and music director V Nagendra Prasad who has given wonderful songs in Sandalwood has been awarded with honorary doctorate from the university of Hampi.



The writer had written a thesis on "The social effect of Kannada cinema songs". Nagendra Prasad had done some research on this subject and had submitted the same to the Hampi Kannada University. Now, the Hampi university has conferred Nagendra Prasad with Doctorate of literature (D-Lit) on the occasion of the 29th convocation of the university. The convocation was held in Bellary.

Earlier, we have seen many examples of universities giving doctorates to film personalities for their contributions to the film industry. But this achievement of Nagendra Prasad has to be lauded as the writer did a lot of research as a student and earned this award after submitting this great essay.

Nagendra Prasad, who is called Kavi Ratna in Sandalwood has spent years in the industry taking on different roles such as director, dialogue writer, actor and lyrics writer. He has given thousands of wonderful songs to the Kannada film industry.