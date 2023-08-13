Live
Just In
Here is the re-release date of Rajinikanth’s ‘Shivaji: The Boss’
The re-release trend is turning out to be a massive success in Tollywood. Just a few days back, Suriya starrer “Surya S/o Krishnan” raked in huge numbers, and now Mahesh Babu’s “Businessman” has set an all-time record among these re-releases. Dhanush’s ‘Raghuvaran B.Tech’ is all set to re-release on August 18th.
The latest news is that the Telugu version of the Kollywood industry hit “Shivaji: The Boss” is set for a grand re-release. The movie will re-release on December 9th, which is three days before Superstar Rajinikanth’s birthday. Sensational director Shankar directed this action drama. The ever-gorgeous Shriya Saran played the female lead. Vivek, Suman, Manivannan, and Raghuvaran played other crucial roles.
Oscar-winning AR Rahman composed tuned for this flick, which was produced by the prestigious production house AVM Productions.