Here is the re-release date of Rajinikanth’s ‘Shivaji: The Boss’

The re-release trend is turning out to be a massive success in Tollywood. Just a few days back, Suriya starrer “Surya S/o Krishnan” raked in huge numbers, and now Mahesh Babu’s “Businessman” has set an all-time record among these re-releases. Dhanush’s ‘Raghuvaran B.Tech’ is all set to re-release on August 18th.

The latest news is that the Telugu version of the Kollywood industry hit “Shivaji: The Boss” is set for a grand re-release. The movie will re-release on December 9th, which is three days before Superstar Rajinikanth’s birthday. Sensational director Shankar directed this action drama. The ever-gorgeous Shriya Saran played the female lead. Vivek, Suman, Manivannan, and Raghuvaran played other crucial roles.

Oscar-winning AR Rahman composed tuned for this flick, which was produced by the prestigious production house AVM Productions.

