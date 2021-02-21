India's first film on mud racing ‘Muddy’ to open in 5 languages

Tamil star Vijay Sethupati announced India's first film on mud racing titled Muddy, with a motion poster he unveiled on Saturday. The film will release in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

"Happy to share the official motion poster of MUDDY, INDIA's FIRST MUD RACE MOVIE. #muddymovie," he wrote with the announcement on Facebook.

Muddy stars Yuvan, Ridhaan Krishna, Anusha Suresh and Amit Sivadas Nair, with Harish Peradi, IM Vijayan and Renji Panicker in pivotal roles. The film is directed by debutant Dr Pragabhal, who has been researching extensively on the topic of off-road mud racing for the adventure thriller film.

"I trained the main actors in off-road racing, we didn't use any dupes (duplicates). I wanted guys who were adventurous and willing to invest the necessary time and energy for the film," Pragabhal says.

"The greatest challenge before me was introducing a sport like mud racing to viewers without losing its thrill and punch," the filmmaker adds.

The film's technical crew includes KGF fame Ravi Basrur for music, Ratsasan fame San Lokesh for editing, colorist Ranga and Hollywood fame KG Ratheesh for cinematography.

The teaser will be out on February 26.