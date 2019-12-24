It's A Wrap For Vijay's Thalapathy 64 Second Schedule

Ilayathalapathy is on a shooting spree. He works without a break. It was only the other day that his last movie Bigil hit theatres. The sports drama which was a Diwali release opened to mixed response but went on to become a moneyspinner at the box office. Vijay then moved on to his next project titled Thalapathy 64. The first schedule of the movie which lasted five days was shot in Chennai. After that, the makers of Thalapathy 64 said they were going to Shimoga in Karnataka for the second schedule of the movie.

Now, it seems they have wrapped up the shoot of the new schedule too without any hiccups. We believe the makers have shot only Vijay's portions for now. While the Bigil actor has returned home to be with family for Christmas holidays, the rest of the unit members have stayed back in Shimoga and will come back only after they finish the schedule. Even Shantanu who plays a key character in Vijay's Thalapathy 64 is said to have finished shooting for his portions and come back to Chennai.

Lokesh Kanakaraj of Kaithi fame has helmed the movie which features Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady. The film is being produced under the banner Xavier Britto's XB film creators.

As per the buzz, Vijay will be sporting a never before seen avatar in Thalapathy 64. Rumour has it that the Tamil actor will be playing a professor in the movie.

The movie is said to be an out and out commercial entertainer and will also feature Andrea Jeremiah. The supporting cast includes Nasser, Mahanadi Shankar and Rajesh of Kaithi (which featured Suriya's brother Karti).

Dance master Sathish is said to have choreographed a song recently. With an impressive star cast, the film has certainly raised expectations of the audience. Vijay has been delivering back to back hits and his fans are hoping that he continues his winning streak with his next release Thalapathy 64 too which is slated for release in 2020.