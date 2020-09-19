Kamal Haasan Playing Underworld Don In Lokesh Kanagaraj Movie?

South India's most talented actor Kamal Hassan is riding on too many horses. The actor who is balancing his schedules between the Tamil TV reality show 'Bigg Boss', "Politics" and his acting career has signed up a new movie.

Currently, the actor is working in "Indian 2". With this, the actor's projects will add to 232 movies in his film career. The movie will be helmed by director Lokesh Kanakaraj who has earned a big name in the film field with just three movies. His latest venture 'Master' is yet to be released. But the director is already on his toes to commence his next movie.



The director has exhibited his own skills in his directorial movies "Managaram" and "Khaidi". Earlier, the director had helmed "Avial" along with other directors. Now, the movie with Kamal Hassan which is yet to get a title has temporarily been named "Kamal Hassan 232". A Poster of this movie has been released with the above name with a tagline "Once upon a time a devil was alive', which has aroused curiosity among Kamal fans.



In the poster, we can see a heap of guns which is made to look like Kamal Hassan, which has given rise to speculations that the story might be about the underworld. Does it mean Kamal's character will have shades of grey? Is the Kollywood actor playing an underworld don in the Lokesh Kanagaraj movie? We will have to wait till an official announcement is made.

The music for this movie will be scored by Anirudh Ravichandran and will be produced under Kamal Hassan's home banner "Rajkamal Films International". But the rumours about Rajanikanth' also acting in this movie is still hanging in balance.

