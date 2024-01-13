Kamal Haasan reveals crazy update on ‘KH237’

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is currently immersed in the shooting of the highly anticipated gangster action film 'Thug Life,' directed by the legendary Mani Ratnam. As the production of this film is in full swing, fans eagerly await the cinematic treat that is expected to unfold.



Adding to the excitement, Kamal Haasan recently shared a thrilling update about his much-anticipated pan-India project, #KH237. Directed by the renowned action choreographers Anbariv (Anbumani and Arivumani), this project has garnered immense attention.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and stated, 'Both talents, proud to join as directors of #KH237 in their new avatar. Masters Unburied... welcome back to Raj Kamal Films International.' This update has set the anticipation levels soaring as fans await more insights into this promising venture.

Under the banner of Raj Kamal Films International, Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran are producing #KH237. The collaboration of Kamal Haasan and the accomplished action choreographers Anbariv has created a buzz, promising a unique cinematic experience.