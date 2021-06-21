Kamal Haasan to replace Vijay in a sequel?

'Thuppakki' is one of the memorable hits in Kollywood superstar Vijay's career. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the movie became a biggest blockbuster. The duo was supposed to join hands for the fourth time after 'Thuppakki', 'Kathi' and 'Sarkar' movies.

But the movie got shelved Vijay started Nelson Dilipkumar's project. It seems like the movie that got shelved is the sequel of Thuppakki.

Now, rumors are coming out that legendary actor Kamal Haasan is going to star in the sequel of Thuppakki. But, the truth is rumors is yet to come out.

On the other hand, there is also a rumour that AR Murugadoss is planning a huge multistarrer with Kamal Haasan and Mahesh Babu in the lead roles. However, there is no truth in this rumour as well.

Muragadoss is going to announce his next project as soon as he finishes the script work.