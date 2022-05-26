Kamal Hassan's Vikram Movie Receives U/A Certificate

The most anticipated film movie of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram is scheduled to release on the 3rd of this June. The movie is said to be an action entertainer in which big-wigs like Kamal Hassan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahad Fasil together share the screen space in prominent roles. Besides, action hero Surya is playing an extended cameo in the role. The team has already started promotions on a high swing with the release of the movie trailer.

As per the latest reports from Censor Board, the movie has been issued a U/A Certificate by the CBFC. This news was made official by the film's director Lokesh Kanagaraj and tagged #VikramFromJune3, confirming the movie's release date. Kamal Hassan's Vikram has a running time of 173 minutes. The movie is also recognized as the first film to receive a Twitter emoji, activated on May 23.