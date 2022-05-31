Kamal Hassan's Vikram Pre-sales Exceeds Expectations at US Box office

Kamal Hassan's film Vishwaroopam 2 has shown a below-average box office performance. Since then, no film of Kamal Hassan has been released in the theatres. After 4 years, Kamal Hassan and Lokesh Kangaraj's Vikram movie is hitting the screens soon.

As per the latest reports, the film has pre-sales of $150k in the US. There are still 3 days for the film's release, and the pre-sales may surge with good numbers. The pre-sales figures exceeded the expectations of the trade analysts because of the hype the film has among the audience. The lately released teaser also grabbed the audience's attention which led to a huge number of pre-sales for the movies in the US. Besides, Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupati, Fahad Faasil, and Suriya's cameo in the film have also increased the expectations of the yet-to-be-released film.