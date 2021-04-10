Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi Release Postponed 

In view of the second wave of Coronavirus which is widely spreading throughout the country, many states including Karnataka have set new guidelines to safeguard its citizens from the virus.

Maharashtra has shut down all the theatres. Karnataka government has permitted only 50 Percent occupancy in theatres. Now, Tamil Nadu also has imposed restrictions in theatres. The Tamil Nadu government has also imposed 50 percent occupancy in theatres. So far, the Tamil Nadu government had allowed cent per cent occupancy for the past two months. Now the new rule has put many Tamil movies in crisis.

Several movies like Dhanush starrer "Karnan", Vijay Sethupathi and Shruthi Haasan movie "Labham", Chiyaan Vikram and cricketer Irfan Pathan movie "Cobra" , Kangana Ranaut's movie "Thalaivi" and other movies are getting released this month. It may be noted that Tamil Nadu government has taken this decision after the assembly elections. But Vijay starrer "Master" has already amassed crores of rupees at box office. Which is a record collection despite the fact that there was 50pc occupancy.

Meanwhile, we hear that the makers of Kangana Ranaut's much awaited biopic on Jayalalithaa, titled Thalaivi have announced the postponement of its release owing to corona crisis.








