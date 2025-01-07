‘Kanguva’ make the cut for Oscars

Indian cinema has received a glimmer of hope as the 97th Academy Awards jury announced the list of 323 feature films eligible for this year’s Oscars. While All We Imagine As Light did not secure a spot in the Golden Globes race, several Indian films, including Kanguva, have made it to the prestigious Oscars list, keeping the country's hopes alive.

Suriya's Kanguva, which was released amid high expectations but underperformed at the box office, has surprisingly met the eligibility requirements for the Best Picture category. Despite its box-office setback, Kanguva has now found a place among films vying for an Oscar nomination, a rare achievement for Tamil cinema.

Additionally, the list includes several other Indian films, showcasing the country’s growing presence at the global stage. Aadujeevitham (GOAT Life), a Hindi version of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, and Santosh are the Hindi films that have secured a spot on the list. All We Imagine As Light, the Malayalam film that failed to make an impact at the Golden Globes, also remains in the race for an Oscar.

The voting for nominations is set to begin tomorrow and will run until January 12, with the final list of nominees to be announced on January 17, 2025. Fans and filmmakers alike will be eagerly waiting to see if any of these films will make it to the final nominations, bringing global recognition to Indian cinema.