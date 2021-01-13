Katrina Kaif's Next With Vijay Sethupathi in Andhadhun Director's Movie?

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is at the peak of her career. Currently, she is working with Akshay Kumar in a movie called 'Surya Vamshi'.

The Hindi movie should have got released in March but was put on hold due to Coronavirus shutdown. Now, we hear that the actress has agreed to do a movie called 'Phone Booth'.

Recently, Katrina has reportedly also given a green signal to another movie in which famous South Indian star Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in lead role. Shriram Raghav who directed the hit movie 'Andhadhun' was supposed to helm a Varun Dhawan movie titled 'Ekkies'. But this movie didn't take off for some unknown reasons.

Now, the director has joined hands with 'Katrina' to make a movie with Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Vijay Sethupathi who has already entered Bollywood with his debut movie 'Mumbaikar' is looking forward to working with Katrina Kaif in this movie. However, prior to this, Vijay Sethupathi starrer 'Master' hit the screens in Hindi as 'Vijay the Master' on 14 January. Vijay was also supposed to act in a movie "Lal Singh Chadda" with Aamir Khan. But owing to lack of call sheet, this project didn't take off. However, the title and story details about Vijay Sethupathi's movie with Katrina Kaif is yet to come out. Hence an official announcement from the team of this movie is awaited.