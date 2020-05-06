Kollywood Director Bharathiraja Goes Into 14 Day Self Quarantine

Kollywood director Bharathiraja has been sent into 14-day quarantine by health officials. It is learned that the Kollywood filmmaker recently travelled from Chennai to Theni district where he has a house. While he was tested at the border as per protocol and the director tested negative for coronavirus, as per guidelines, the health authorities are said to have asked Bharathiraja to go into 4 day home quarantine as he was travelling from Chennai, which is a red zone.

The director's last venture was Rocky. Bharathiraja will be next seen in Kollywood director Venkat Prabhu's much-awaited movie Maanadu which stars Simbu in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu is one of the states where the lockdown has been extended, thanks to the growing number of coronavirus cases. On the other hand, Telangana has extended the lockdown till May 29. Karnataka eased lockdown curbs two days ago and also threw open liquor stores. While the shops raked in a whopping Rs 45 crores on the first day from liquor sales we hear that on day 2, the sales touched an all-time high of Rs 197 crores.