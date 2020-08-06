Kollywood: How Thalapathy Vijay's family ditched me, reveals veteran Tamil producer

Kollywood: The prolonged lockdown phase has revived and re-circulated many sensational videos on social media platforms. This is apart from adding new ones where cine celebrities are being painted in the deepest shades of black. One such video is of producer Kalaignanam, who launched Superstar Rajinikanth as a hero with 'Bairavi' in 1978.

Accusing 'Thalapathy' Vijay of denying him his payment when he recommended one of his directors to give him a big break, Kalaignanam recollected that the young hero, then all of 21 years, was reeling under a series of flops. The revival project titled 'Vishnu' released in 1995 starring Vijay and Sanghavi was a major success and dubbed into Telugu also.

Not only was he left high and dry, the producer was rebuffed reportedly as he enquired about taking one of the star's houses on rent for his business. Vijay's father, S A Chandrasekhar, a known name as a director and recently as an actor, remained non-committal and hence the producer had to rearrange his plans, he revealed.