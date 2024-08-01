Kollywood Star Vikram Donates Rs. 20 Lakhs to Kerala Landslide Victims Amidst Wayanad Tragedy

Kerala, famously known as ‘God's Own Country,’ is reeling from a devastating natural disaster. Recent landslides in Wayanad district have claimed the lives of over 150 people and left hundreds injured. With many still trapped under rubble, the situation is dire, and the death toll is expected to rise. This tragedy has shocked the entire nation, prompting widespread expressions of sorrow and support from various quarters.

In the wake of this catastrophe, Kollywood superstar Chian Vikram has stepped forward with a generous gesture. Vikram, deeply moved by the destruction and loss of life in Kerala, has donated Rs. 20 lakhs to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. This contribution aims to aid the ongoing rescue and relief operations in the affected areas. Vikram's manager, Yuvraj, announced this donation via social media, garnering widespread appreciation from fans and the public alike.

The tragic news from Wayanad has touched many, including prominent figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who have conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families. In addition to Vikram, numerous film and political personalities are rallying to support the victims and encourage others to contribute.

Amidst this backdrop of humanitarian concern, Vikram is also in the spotlight for his upcoming film, ‘Tangalan.’ Directed by Pa. Ranjith, this highly anticipated period action drama features Malavika Mohanan in a role with negative shades. The film's intriguing posters and glimpses have already generated significant buzz, and it is set for release on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day. The movie also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pashupati, and Sampath Ram, with KE Gnanavel producing the film on a grand scale.