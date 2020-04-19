Kollywood: Thala Ajith Eases Thalapathy Vijay's Anxiety Levels

Kollywood: When it comes to Kollywood, Thala Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay have a huge fan following. Their movie releases are often celebrated as festivals by fans in Tamil Nadu. Both the actor's have established their own place in the industry and are most sought after by filmmakers.

On the other hand, whenever movie of one of these actors hit theatres, then there is bound to be a virtual war between the fans of the duo. While fans have heated exchanges on Twitter over who's the bigger star, the two immensely talented actors themselves maintain a low profile and stay away from controversies.

If you are wondering what kind of relationship the two share, here's a instance that has come to light. We hear that Ajith recently called up Vijay and had a heart to heart talk with him. If you 're trying to guess why Ajith called Vijay out of the blue, then there is a strong reason for that.

We already told you that Vijay was feeling restless and losing sleep over the fact that coronavirus is spreading like wildfire. While the Kollywood actor lives with wife and daughter in Tamil Nadu, his son Jason Sanjay is pursuing education in Canada and because of the lockdown, he was unable to return home on time. This is worrying Vijay a great deal. The family is panicking about how Sanjay is managing there.

After learning about Vijay's anxiety, Ajith is believed to have called up the actor to give him some moral strength. He is said to have comforted his actor friend with good words and assured him that this too shall pass.

For the unversed, both Vijay and Ajith share a fantastic rapport off screen. The families of the duo are friends and often hang out together. During Master audio launch, Vijay was openly seen acknowledging his friendship with Ajith saying he was wearing a suit like his dear friend Thala Ajith.

It's heartening to see actors giving friendship goals to other rival actors in the industry.