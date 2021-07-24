Kollywood's Power Couple Arya And Sayyesha Are Blessed With A Baby Girl

Big news! Kollywood's ace actors Arya and Sayyesha are blessed with a baby girl. Arya's close friend and young actor Vishal confirmed this news through his Twitter page. He congratulated the couple and shared this happy news with all his fans and made the day for the fans of this power couple.



So Happy to break this news,great to be an Uncle,my Bro Jammy & Sayyeshaa r blessed wit a #BabyGirl,uncontrollable emotions rite now in midst of shoot.Always wish de best 4 dem,Inshallah,GB de new Born,my Baby Girl @sayyeshaa & @arya_offl for taking a new responsibility as a Dad — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) July 23, 2021

Well, Arya and Sayyesha kept their pregnancy news under wraps and were also away from social media. But now, Vishal announced the good news and made all the fans of this cute couple celebrate the day!

Along with this great news, Vishal also shared the teaser poster of his upcoming movie Enemy… Take a look!

This poster shows off both the lead actors Arya and Vishal in intriguing avatars. They are seen in intense appeals with bloodstains on their face. Even the lightning apartment background also made the poster worth watching.

The teaser of the Enemy movie will be out today at 6 PM… So, get ready to witness both these actors in the action mode.

Speaking about the Enemy movie, it is being directed by Anand Shankar and has Mirnalini Ravi, Mamta Mohandas and Prakash Raj in other pivotal roles. This movie is being produced by S Vinod Kumar under the Mini Studios banner.

Well, speaking about Arya and Sayyesha, they got hitched on 10th March, 2019 and leave no occasion in showering love for each other.