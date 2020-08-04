Latest Valimai Update For Thala Ajith Fans

Thala Ajith has a huge fan base. His fans just can't keep mum. They keep trending some hashtags or the other to keep the actor in the news. Now, that's how much they love him.

We all know that Ajith will be next seen in the much awaited movie Valimai. The film is touted to be an action thriller. This is the second time that Ajith has joined hands with director H vinoth. The last time the actor-director duo collaborated was for the Tamil remake of the Hindi hit Pink. The succesful courtroom drama was titled Nerkonda Paarvai in Tamil.

I know you can't bear to contain the excitement. So here's the update I promised. Well, I know how excited you are about Valimai. Now, we hear that the movie will be released not only in Tamil but in Hindi too. Isn't that something to cheer about?

Imagine Thala Ajith mouthing dialogues in Hindi. The swag will be something else altogether, right? Valimai will mark Thala Ajith's first pan India release. This is as per reports. But we have to wait to hear from the horse's mouth.

Trade analysts say this sudden bilingual plan for Valimai could be because of the fact that the movie is being bankrolled by a Bollywood producer. Now, considering the kind of demand south movies have up North, it is only sensible for the makers to come up with this decision. Any which way, we have seen a satellite channel dedicated to playing dubbed south movies in Hindi.

Ajith plays a cop in Valimai. The makers are yet to resume shooting of the movie which also stars Yami Gautham and Huma Qureshi as female leads.