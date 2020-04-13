Malayalam story writers for Dhanush's next film

Livewire star Dhanush, who has a good following in both Tamil and Telugu film markets may have not had a release in 2020 in Telugu. The dubbed version of 'Pattaas' titled Local Boy could not make it to the silver screens despite a release date of February 28.

The Tamil flick had created a wave despite a very predictable narrative and storyline sailing into viewers' hearts only on the basis of the hero's performance.

Taking his working style to a different level, the 37- year-old star of Chennai is now adding more realism and grit to his films. News is that he is collaborating with writers from Malayalam cinema, who have delivered some solid hits in the recent past. Suhas- Sharfu, who created big successful movies with Fahadh Fasil - 'Varathan' in 2018 - and 'Virus' in 2019 which had KunchakoBoban in the lead are the new kids on the block. The forthcoming release is to be directed by young talent Karthick Naren (of D-16 fame) and is to be set to music by G V Prakash.

Already, 'Narappa', the remake of Dhanush's blockbuster hit 'Asuran' has heightened the curiosity levels of the Telugu film patrons who expect that there would be some realistic, performance-oriented storytelling in the local version. This is because the Telugu film hero who is reprising Dhanush's role – Venkatesh- has had a long association with remake culture and has quite often delivered to the satisfaction of his fans and backers.