Master Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Changes Focus From Thalapathy To Thalaivar

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is a household name. Thanks to his recent hit Kaithi, which starred Karti in the lead role, Kanakaraj is now the most sought after director in Kollywood.

The Tamil director's next is Master which features Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role in which Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in the role of a villaim. Besides, Malavika Mohanan plays the female lead. Expectations are riding high and fans can't wait for the movie to hit theatres. Vijay's Master was to release on April 9 but was force-postponed owing to the current situation in the country. The filmmakers are yet to release the trailer too which is expected to happen after the coronavirus lockdown. We hear the movie has now been pushed to post-production. The movie's first look posters featuring Vijay and Sethupathi have got thumbs up from the audience, so it's only a matter of time before the action drama unfolds on the big screen.

Meanwhile, we told you sometime back that Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth will be seen in a mega project to be bankrolled by none other than ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan under Raj Kamal films International. The Tamil superstar will play the lead role and the movie will be directed by none other than Lokesh Kanagaraj. Now, the latest we hear is that the Master director has moved on from Thalapathy Vijay to Thalaivar Rajinikanth.

If a buzz doing the rounds is any indication then Lokesh is working on a script for the Rajini movie. He is said to be making full use of the free time during the lockdown. We are already excited. What about you?