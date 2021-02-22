Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 Beats Expectations, A Massive Hit On Amazon Prime Video

Malayalam movie "Drishyam" which was released about seven years ago, had created history. Director Jeethu Joseph, who created this movie ensured that the audience watched the movie without winking their eyes till the end.

Now, the director has ventured to present its sequel as "Drishyam 2" after 7 years. In the first part, the protagonist George Kutty dodges the police with all his skills to save his family by hiding the murdered body of a youth called Varun.

The sequel is the continuation of the story in part 1. George Kutty's life has undergone q lot of changes in a span of 7 years. His standard of living has improved and he has graduated from being a cable operator to the owner of a cinema theatre. He has even ventured into producing a movie. George is getting the movie script written by a veteran story writer.

George has spent lakhs of rupees on this venture. He has built a new house. An SUV has taken the place of his old jeep. He has even started to booze a little. But his intelligence and cautious attitude has not changed even a little. His daughters are now grown up. His younger daughter goes to a prestigious college in his town. But the memories of the murder of Varun keeps haunting his elder daughter even in her dreams.

George Kutty's wife Rani is not happy with the decisions and demeanour of her husband. Then George Kutty had the support of all the people in his town. But now, the situation has changed. Some people in the town have begun to see George with suspicion. Police are still investigating this case without the knowledge of George.

But George Kutty is aware that the noose of law may get tightened around his neck anytime. He anticipates all these and how he handles some unforeseen situation forms the crux of the sequel. Sequels of many movies have become flops as people wait with a lot of expectations. But in this movie, Mollywood director Jeethu Joseph has succeeded in maintaining the same suspense and tempo of the movie without boring the audience. Though the movie appears dull in the first half, the audience realise and get awestruck after seeing the climax.

Malayalam actor Mohanlal and Meena have paid full justice to their roles. IG Geetha Prabhakar who has now become ex IG has maintained same vigour in her character in the sequel also. Several new characters have been introduced in this sequel like IPS officer, drunkard Sabu , an ex jail bird Jose George and some others. The movie has an excellent camera work and music adds up to the thrilling elements of the story.

Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 has opened to great response on OTT platform Amazon Prime video with record views.