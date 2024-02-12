Mrunal Thakur set to captivate Tamil audiences with two big films!

Mrunal Thakur, acclaimed for her discerning script choices and blockbuster successes, continues to win hearts with her versatile performances. Following her impactful role in "Hi Nanna," the talented actress is all set to make her mark in Kollywood with not one but two significant projects.



The latest buzz reveals that Mrunal has signed on for two Tamil biggies, generating immense anticipation among fans. Firstly, she will be seen sharing the screen with the dynamic Sivakarthikeyan in a film directed by AR Murugadoss, tentatively titled "SK 23." The collaboration promises a riveting mass entertainer that is sure to leave a lasting impact.

In her second venture, Mrunal is set to romance Simbu, also known as STR, in his 48th film. Helmed by Desingh Periyasamy and produced by the legendary Kamal Haasan, this project adds another exciting dimension to Mrunal's burgeoning filmography.

With both projects gearing up for production, fans are eagerly awaiting Mrunal's Tamil debut, anticipating how she will captivate audiences with her performances in these diverse roles. Meanwhile, the actress is juggling her commitments, currently filming "Family Star," her upcoming Telugu venture alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the film is slated for a multi-language release on April 5, 2024, in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. As Mrunal Thakur steps into the vibrant world of Tamil cinema, her journey continues to capture the attention of audiences across languages.