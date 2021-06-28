Nayanathara to enter wedlock after lockdown?

Nayanathara is one of the leading heroines in the South film industry. The actress is dating director Vignesh Shivn for over three years now. The couple wanted to get married last year but due to the pandemic, they decided not to move ahead with the same.

Now, the reports about their wedding surfaced online again. As per the buzz, the couple wants to enter the wedlock after the corona crisis comes to an end. In a recent fan interaction, Vignesh answered to a question posed by a fan about the wedding.

Currently, Nayanathara and Vignesh are working for an interesting film 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' which also features Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha.

Both the actress and director worked for the first time in the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

An official confirmation on their wedding will be out soon. Stay tuned to us.